Firefighters put out tractor-trailer fire following wreck

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, firefighters arrived to find a tractor-trailer that had run off the road with the cab on fire. The vehicle was hauling a storage shed, which had fallen off due to the wreck.

The driver had already gotten out and was taken a safe distance from the fire, where he was treated and then taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage with non-life threatening injuries.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and a hazardous cleanup crew was called to clean about 50 gallons of diesel fuel, oil and hydraulic fluid that spilled in the wreck.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation by Tennessee state troopers.