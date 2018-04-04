Two fires in Lebanon believed to be intentionally set

According to Lebanon fire Assistant Chief Jason Baird, firefighters fought a fire that caught on a few bales of hay in a small shed on the property. The second fire started in an older camper on the property as the firefighters finished extinguishing the first.

“It created some logistical issues for us, because it was well off the driveway, and our units were too heavy to leave the roadway, and there were no water sources nearby,” said Baird. “So we were shuffling water to attack the fire.”

The first fire was extinguished with minimal damage to the shed, but the camper was destroyed.

According to Baird, investigators determined someone intentionally set both fires.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.