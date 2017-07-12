911 board discusses building expansion

The proposed expansion would allow co-location of all call-takers and dispatchers of county and municipal emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Civil Site Design submitted preliminary findings from a site study, and determined the building could be expanded by about 6,300 square feet, according to 911 Director Karen Moore.

The building addition could allow for as many as 16-20 additional personnel in the building, as well as five added parking spots.

Members of the board urged their attorney Mike Jennings to contact adjacent property owners with issues regarding property boundary in order to have the problems resolved as soon as possible.

One issue, according to several board members, is they believe the animal hospital next door to the 911 building is using part of the 911 property at the edge of the animal hospital’s parking lot.

Terry Ashe said he wants the renovated 911 building to have a fence surrounding it, and the fence would go in at the property line.

The fence would allow additional safety at the 911 building. According to Moore, security cameras at the 911 building captured footage of a person parking at the animal hospital early Monday morning and trying to break into cars parked in the 911 parking lot. Moore said it’s the fourth time security cameras have captured footage of a person trying to break into vehicles at the building.

Board members previously agreed to move forward with co-location of local agencies. While the current plan is to construct an addition to the existing 911 building, the plan has not yet been finalized, and funds have not yet been committed to the project.

Board members also elected new officers during Monday’s meeting. Chairman Ken Davis and treasurer Lounita Howard both said they did not want to be considered for their respective positions, but both would continue to serve on the 911 board.

Davis made a motion to nominate David Hale as the new chairman for 2017-2018, and it was unanimously approved. Larry Stone made a motion to nominate Terry Ashe as vice chairman, and it was also unanimously approved.

Lounita Howard made a motion to nominate Jerry Taylor, the newest member of the board and a certified public accountant, as the board’s treasurer. That motion was also unanimously approved.

“I appreciate everything this board has done, and I intend to see this thing through — this co-location project,” Davis said.

“Ken has done a great job, and there were some tumultuous times, but he weathered the storm,” Hale said. “I’m very glad he and Lounita plan to stick around.”