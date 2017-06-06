logo

Fire

Lawnmower causes detached garage fire

Jake Old • Jun 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM
jold@lebanondemocrat.com

A hot lawnmower was determined to be the cause of a detached garage fire at 881 Old Shannon Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Wilson Emergency Management Agency officials.

All WEMA crews, occupants and animals at the home were not harmed, according to a social media post from WEMA.

According to WEMA Director Joey Cooper, firefighters were dispatched to the home at about 1:30 p.m. Crews immediately began to protect two structures close to the garage.

Firefighters remained on the scene for more than an hour while battling the flames. The structure was a loss.

WEMA officials remind Wilson County residents to let hot equipment cool off before putting it away in a garage.

 

Recommended for You