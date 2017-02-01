Gladeville brothers lose home to destructive fire

According to Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, the fire started at about 5:18 p.m. at a home at 8426 Stewart’s Ferry Pike. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully involved in flames.

Cooper said three brothers lived in the home, and one brother was inside when the fire started reportedly in a bedroom. The brother tried to extinguish the fire before he went to a neighbor’s house to call 911, Cooper said.

Cooper said the home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

He said the cause and origin were determined to be electrical.