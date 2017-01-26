Lebanon firefighters battle couch fire

A smoke detector woke the two adults and four children at about 3:30 a.m. at their home at 2200 Old Murfreesboro Road. As they exited the mobile home, the family told firefighters they saw a couch on fire in the rear of the home.

“Our first units reported heavy smoke conditions in the rear of the home,” said Assistant fire Chief Jason Baird. “Firefighters were made aware upon arrival that everyone was out of the home, so all efforts went toward extinguishing the fire. They were able to quickly get a knockdown and contain the fire to the area of origin.”

Baird said there was extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the home. The family was displaced Wednesday evening but was able to stay with family members.

The fire was determined to be an accidental fire after investigation and occupant interviews, according to Baird. No one was injured.

Baird said the smoke alarms made all the difference in the outcome of this case.

“The first unit arrived within four minutes,” he said. “There is no question that without early notification of the fire by the smoke detectors, this fire would have had a completely different outcome.”