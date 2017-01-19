Firefighters respond to vacant house fire

The home that burned was deemed to be a vacant building. It has been a known location for vagrants. There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The fire was called in shortly before noon, and firefighters were forced to close the 2800 block of Eastover Road past Locust Grove for a couple of hours while the flames were contained.

When initial units arrived, the fire was about 50 percent involved. Firefighters put out flames in the front of the building first, and worked their way through the rest of the building.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.