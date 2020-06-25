God is real and He is with us

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

Our world’s a mess right now, isn’t it? You don’t need me to list all the reasons; you know them. You’ve lived them. And, for most of us, it’s all a sad, weird and confusing mess. If we’re honest, most of us don’t really know what the future will look like. We don’t know what school will be like in the fall. We don’t know when we can wait in a non-socially distanced line at Dollywood for cinnamon bread. We don’t know when we can watch football again. There’s just a whole lot that we don’t know.

But in the midst of the unknown, we can hear the words of Jesus: “Now this is eternal life: that they know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom you have sent.” (John 17:3) In a world of unknowns and uncertainties, we can know God. We can walk with Him and talk with Him and work with Him and rest with Him. This is the very simple and clear message of Jesus.

So I’ve adopted a certain kind of ritual over the last few months. On Saturday mornings, I make pancakes for my girls (chocolate chip ... of course). And I listen to Christmas music. Not the Jolly Old St. Nick kind, but rich songs that remind me of the central theme of the Christmas season — God became a human being and dwelt among us. He took up our suffering and our shame, our hurt and our pain.

The message of Jesus is so simple (though we find ways to make it so religiously complex): God is real. God is with us. You can know him personally and intimately because He loves you.

Whatever you are facing in this season of life, please know this: you are never alone. God will not abandon you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. You are dearly loved by God. And if you can stand it, He will go with you throughout the entirety of your daily life. That is the Good News the world needs today. You (yes, you reading this) are being prayed for right now. It will all be OK. Trust in God and draw near to Him and you need not fear or feel forsaken. God is with you.

Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church.