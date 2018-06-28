Kiwanis invites churches to pray for schools

The annual community service project invites churches in Wilson County to devote a portion of their worship time July 29 to special prayers for the safety of children, teachers and all others involved in the operation of local schools.

As violence continues to occur in American schools, the two Kiwanis clubs seek to help foster an environment throughout Wilson County in which children can begin a new school year safely with this event. The new school year begins on Aug. 1.

“We do not presume to suggest how individual churches should participate in this project. In past years some congregations have designed their entire service around this subject. Many recognize students, teachers and staff who are present and offer encouragement and support. All dedicate special prayers asking that God help keep our children safe at school,” said Kiwanis member Joshua Hawks.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers with a mission to change the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis clubs around the world continually seek ways to serve the needs of children. The first two objects of Kiwanis International are “to give primacy to the human and spiritual rather than the material values of life” and “to promote the daily living of the Golden Rule in all human relationships.” This project is one way these two Kiwanis Clubs chooses to promote the goals of or organization.

“There can be nothing more important than the safety of our children. Kiwanians realize that the start of a new school year is a stressful time. It is hoped that ‘A Day of Prayer for our Schools’ can have a positive impact upon the community and help foster an environment of tolerance and understanding as a new school year begins. Our children deserve to be able to learn and our teachers deserve to be able to teach without the fear of violence at school,” Hawks said.

Information about “A Day of Prayer for our Schools” is available from any member of the Lebanon or Mt. Juliet Kiwanis clubs or by contacting Eddie Callis at 615-969-0394.