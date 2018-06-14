Men of Valor Prison Ministry supports criminal justice reform efforts

The efforts are happening in Washington and Nashville at a time when recidivism rate remains high.

The recidivism rate for men who participate in Men of Valor’s Jericho Project, including programming for the incarcerated and those released up to a year afterward, is between 8-15 percent – far lower than the state and national average, which hovers around 70 percent of prisoners who are re-arrested within five years.

Raul Lopez, executive director of Men of Valor, responded recently to a groundswell of interest to tackle the state and country’s high recidivism rate.

“Reducing the recidivism rate is about restoring relationships,” Lopez said. “As the executive director of Men of Valor, I have worked with hundreds upon hundreds of men over the years, who desire a deep and personal relationship with God and want to become givers instead of takers upon being released.

“I am delighted to hear more and more groups and individuals – including those who do not see eye to eye on most things – are working hand-in-hand to empower local communities, nonprofits to make a difference for those in prison and those out of prison. I urge policymakers to consider the important work that is happening by prison ministries to reconcile men to God, to their families and to society.

“Men of Valor stands ready to work with anyone interested in locking arms with us to make this a reality.”