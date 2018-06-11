Local church sponsors summer food program in Lebanon

Meals will be provided:

• Mondays through Thursdays from 7-7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 12:30-1 p.m. through July 31 at Garden of Prayer Tabernacle at 1015 Bluebird Road in Lebanon.

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. until noon through July 31 at Original Church of God at 1523 Inman Court in Lebanon.

• Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. this week at Man Up Training Camp at 904 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon.

• June 18-22 from 6-7 p.m. at Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon.

• Sundays from 9:30-10 a.m. for breakfast through July 31 at Garden of Prayer Tabernacle.

The U.S. Department of Human Services administers the summer food service program in Tennessee under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.