Family Christian Stores CEO, the Isaacs scheduled for fifth annual Living Sent Ministries Banquet

The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. in fellowship hall B at Hendersonville First Baptist Church on Commons Boulevard in Hendersonville.

The annual banquet, which began in 2013 with 150 people attending, approached 300 people last year and is expected to draw almost 400 this year. The theme of this year’s banquet will be “Transforming Lives, Businesses and Cities for God’s Glory.”

Like so many ministries, Living Sent Ministries was formed because of life circumstances of its founder Jerry Moll. A hostile business takeover and cancer caused the leader to follow Christ more intentionally into the marketplace.

Moll remains the founder, president and CEO of LSM currently. The organization operates in six Middle Tennessee cities and reaches 50 leaders per month in small groups and 190 in monthly meetings.

The meetings are currently in Hendersonville, Gallatin, Lebanon, Franklin, Mt. Juliet and Nashville. The purpose of Living Sent Ministries is to “inspire and equip business and professional leaders to live out their Christian faith.” It is about “connecting Sunday to Monday.”

The purpose of the annual banquet is to bring together LSM members from all Middle Tennessee participating communities for an evening of inspiration, fellowship, fundraising and celebration. Bengochea, who is also the former CEO of the Honey Baked Ham Co., committed to be the keynote speaker of the 2017 LSM Banquet more than a year ago.

The Isaacs, a multi-award-winning family group who began singing 35 years ago, are based out of Hendersonville. The vocalists are mother, Lily Isaacs, and siblings, Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman. Playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members, the Isaacs have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences. Their musical style was influenced by several genres of music, including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, contemporary, acoustic and Southern gospel.

To RSVP for the banquet, call 615-447-2520 and leave guest names.