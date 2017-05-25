Teen Challenge to offer its Hope for Life non-residential program training

The curriculum supports a person’s desire to maintain a life free of life-controlling problems and helps a person develop roots and steadfastness in Christ so that one can confidently master the problems faced in daily living. The Hope for Life groups, led by trained facilitators, use Living Free curriculum from Turning Point ministries. There are three active Hope for Life Groups currently meeting in Smith, Putnam and Cumberland counties.

Teen Challenge of the Upper Cumberland will offer its Hope for Life non-residential facilitator training to the local community June 10 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Carthage Full Gospel Church. The training will be open to anyone interested in facilitating or leading a Hope for Life group in his or her local church or community. For the June 10 training, there is a $20 registration fee with both the training book and lunch provided.

For more information about either the facilitator training or the Hope for Life program, contact Bernie Morris at 424-736-5545, call Teen Challenge of the Upper Cumberland at 888-688-0470 or visit teenChallengeuc.org.

Carthage Full Gospel Church is at 109 First Ave. W. in Carthage.