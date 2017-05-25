Serving those who serve

Members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet and more gathered at the church on Nonaville Road to enjoy the complimentary food. Damond Bragg, Holy Temple pastor, said the church believes in giving back to the community and those who serve it.

“With all the negativity going on in the world today, we really just wanted to do something positive and let people know there’s still good law enforcement out there and I think we have some of the finest ones in Mt. Juliet,” Bragg said.

The church partnered with Music City Deli Provisions, distributor of Boar’s Head Brand products for the lunch. All attendees also received gift bags from Boar’s Head.