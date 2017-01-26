Upcoming Statom to lead black history program at Dowell Chapel Staff Reports • Updated Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 PM Dowell Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a black history program Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Lelan Statom from News Channel 5. Music ministry will be provided by the Mount Calvary male choir from Madison. The church is at 107 Linwood Road in Watertown, and the pastor is Terrence D. Davis Sr. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.