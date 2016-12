No admission will be charged, but free-will donations are welcome, with proceeds to benefit the Historic Pickett Chapel Restoration Fund. Free refreshments will be served.

Songwriters may bring their own stringed instruments for accompaniment or use the keyboard at the church.

Faith Lutheran Church is at 1655 W. Main St. between Dunkin’ Donuts and Bates Ford. Call 615-449-5480 for information on “Songwriters’ Circle,” which is held the fifth Friday of any given month, or visit faithhere.com.