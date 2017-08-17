Here comes the fun with the Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will continue through Aug. 26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, which is the home of the new $11 million Expo Center.

“We are very excited about the new Expo Center as it takes our county fair to a new level,” said Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions. “We have been able to move a large part of our competitive exhibits, pageants and God and Country Day into this new center. The Expo Center is also the home of a great new exhibit for the fair entitled Hometown USA. This is stepping back in time as you enter a town with streets, pole lights, park, entertainment stage, antique Ford dealership, school exhibits, bakery, produce stand, Pick Tennessee products, egg basket and taste of Wilson County.”

The award-winning Wilson County Fair is in the top 50 events in the United States each year and one the largest county fairs in the nation. The fair prides itself in offering something for everyone in a safe family environment.

The fair will offer the cornbread challenge, Smoky Mountain Christmas ornaments, community youth rally, Ham Bone Express, fun on the farm, Lego contest, Tennessee

Junior and State Hereford Show, pole-bending show, mini car derby, Celebrating Beauty and Handsome pageant, solar eclipse events, STEM exhibit, yard and garden art competition and more.