Cornbread and Moonshine Festival upcoming in Granville

The event will feature a cornbread contest with entries taken from 9-9:30 a.m. at Pioneer Village. The rules said cornbread must be made in large cast-iron skillets, and no muffins or corn sticks are allowed. There are two categories of competition with traditional and non-traditional. The recipe must be submitted with the cornbread entry. The entry must be in a disposable dish and left unsliced. All cornbread will be served during the Cornbread Lane lunch. Awards will be announced prior to lunch with winners to receive $25, $15 for runners up and $10 for third.

There will be additional Lodge Skillet Co. prizes, and each participant will receive a bag of freshly ground Eller Grist Mill cornmeal. Other features of the Cornbread Festival will include Eller Grist Mill grinding, corn making, cornmeal and cooking hot water cornbread, primitive cooking crackling cornbread and Cornbread Lane, which will feature a pioneer meal of pinto beans with ham, turnip greens, fried apples, cobbler and samples of all the cornbread.

The festival will also feature Short Mountain Distillery, Jug Creek Distillery, moonshiners, storytelling, music and more. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.