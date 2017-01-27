Tennessee State Fair Association elects officers for 2017

John Rose, a Middle Tennessee businessman and former state commissioner of agriculture who has served as chairman of the nonprofit organization’s board for about six years, was chosen to continue in that role for another three-year term.

Rose, who lives on a family farm in DeKalb County, said the fair, held in Nashville for more than 150 years, remains dedicated as an “annual event that highlights what makes America and Tennessee great.”

“While the State Fair provides fun and entertainment for the entire family, it is also a venue that features hands-on exhibits about how we live our lives, educational opportunities, arts-and-crafts competitions and some of the state’s best home baked goods, including the always favorite, best homemade apple pie,” Rose said.

Other officers elected include Emily Pitcock, of Fayetteville, as vice chairman; Debra Kenerson, of Brentwood, as secretary; and Joe Pearson, of Columbia, as treasurer.

Directors who were re-elected to three-year terms include Rose, Pitcock, Dr. Sam Jackson, of Knoxville; Tom Lane, of Atwood; and Bill Mullins, of Nashville.

Other members of the TSFA board include William T. Cheek III, of Nashville; Justin Crowe, of Knoxville; Bill Carter, of Lebanon; Joe Gaines, of Brentwood; state Rep. Andy Holt, of Dresden; and Deborah Varallo, of Nashville.

The 2017 Tennessee State Fair is scheduled for a 10-day run that will open Sept. 8. For more information about the fair, visit tnstatefair.org.