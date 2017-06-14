City to discuss recycling program

The group voted to extend the city’s recycling pilot program in March. During the meeting, Jeff Baines, commissioner of Public Works, said the program, which is $15 per month for residents, makes a little bit of money. He said if more people are added to the program, the city will have to hire a new employee or continue to pay current employees overtime.

Councilor Chris Crowell said the city should think about the future when considering the issue, and it costs the city less per ton to carry out recycled items compared to hauling trash to the landfill in Murfreesboro. Councilor Joey Carmack suggested the city put stickers on trashcans to let more people know the program is available, and it saves the city money and helps the environment.

Baines said Wednesday the council would receive a report on the program next week, although action isn’t guaranteed, as the program is not an agenda item.

The voluntary recycling program started in May 2016 with about 143 previous customers of Green Monster, which stopped recycling services within the city.

City workers will pick up paper, plastic, metal cans and broken-down cardboard with the program. Glass is not an accepted item. Items should be placed loosely – not bagged – in the cart provided.