Committee to determine new high school name

Wright also said a school mascot and colors would be determined as soon as possible, as they are important to the design element of the school, but the name would come first.

Wright said the committee would make all the decisions based on existing of Wilson County Schools’ policies.

According to board policy, schools will be named either for the area or community in which the school is located, after the street the school is on or a street that borders the school site or after a well-known street in the community. Schools may also be named after local leaders who have made an outstanding contribution to the field of education.

The school has received a lot of attention from early discussions of the project, with the public’s focus currently set on the future name and mascot. One popular suggestion on social media is to name the school Barry E. Wilmore High School in honor of NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore, a Mt. Juliet native and graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Mascot ideas have ranged from Gladiators, Knights, Longhunters and Spartans to animals of all kinds such as Grizzlies, Eagles, Hornets, Goats, Gators, Brown Recluses, Bison, Ducks, Coyotes, Cougars, Bobcats, Hawks, Honey Badgers and even Hedgehogs or Platypuses. There are also suggestions for more mythical creatures such as Gorgons, Nimbys, Flaming Hearts and Griffins to be the new mascot.

Education and government officials broke ground on the new high school Wednesday, which is currently referred to as Green Hill High School due to where it will be built. The site for the school is near the intersection of Lebanon Road and North Greenhill Road in the Green Hill community and is set to open in August 2020.

The school board will meet Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.