School News

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University recently awarded dean’s scholarships to high-achieving freshmen from Wilson County for the summer and fall semesters.

Wilson County students who received dean’s scholarships included Maraime Inman, of Mt. Juliet; Sarah Potter, of Lebanon; and Shelby Thompson, of Old Hickory.

The dean’s scholarships are for freshman students who have a 3.5 or greater grade-point average and 26 ACT or 1170 SAT score.

Two Wilson County students make dean’s list at Martin Methodist College

PULASKI – With the conclusion of each semester, Martin Methodist College announced two Wilson County students were placed on the dean’s list for their academic success.

Justin Northcutt, of Mt. Juliet, and Noah Potts, of Lebanon, made the dean’s list for the spring semester.

To make the dean’s list, a student must be full time and must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grades marked as “F” or “incomplete.”

Martin Methodist College, founded in 1870, is a private liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Martin Methodist offers baccalaureate degrees in 39 programs of study that include English, religious studies, music and dramatic arts, mathematics and natural sciences to business, social sciences, education, criminal justice and nursing.

Wilson County students receive degrees from UT Martin

MARTIN – Several Wilson County student were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement May 5 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on campus.

Charles Bradley Dale Rowlett, of Mt. Juliet, received a graduate degree.

Ashley Kristen Shores, of Lebanon, joined Loren Sierra Campbell, Tyler J. Hayzlett and Kevin Alan Robertson, all of Mt. Juliet, to receive undergraduate degrees.

Hinkle receives degree from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – Zachary Hinkle, of Old Hickory, earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Hinkle was among about 3,700 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 255th commencement exercises May 4-5 at the McCamish Pavilion.

One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of creating the next – the next idea, the next technology and the next legion of agile minds well equipped to imagine and engineer the future. More than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled. Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.

Two Wilson County students named to Sewanee dean’s list

SEWANEE – Two Wilson County students were named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the fall term.

To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.

Alicia Sarah Faye Wikner, of Lebanon, daughter of Camilla and Larry Jackson; and Isaac Montgomery Sligh, of Mt. Juliet, son of Kimberly and Charles L. Sligh, were named to the dean’s list at the University of the South.

The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.

Hall honored at Cumberlands white coat ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Heather Hall, of Lebanon, a student in the master of science in physician assistant studies program at University of the Cumberlands, was recently honored during the program’s annual white coat ceremony on Cumberlands’ campus.

The ceremony recognized students in the MSPAS program who successfully completed their pre-clinical learning and will now enter 12 months of clinical studies.

“Receiving a white coat signifies that a student has the physical, mental and emotional stamina to endure the rigor of their didactic education,” said Dana Campbell, director of the University of the Cumberlands’ MSPAS program. “It marks a transition in their education where they can now apply their knowledge and skill through direct patient experiences.

“The university congratulates these students on the completion of their pre-clinical learning and wishes them the best of luck in their clinical rotations.”

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that offers quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

Local students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five Wilson County students were recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Antonia Barber, of Mt. Juliet, was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University. Sarah Easterly, of Lascassas, was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University. James Green, of Lebanon, was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University. Roque Marcelo, of Liberty, was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University. MacKenzie O’Sullivan, of Lebanon, was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University.

The students were among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society, one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. The society currently has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Since its founding, 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi.