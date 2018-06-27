Mt. Juliet student awarded Buchanan Fellowship to MTSU

Bonner is the only Mt. Juliet High School senior in recent years to be awarded, and is the only upcoming freshman to represent Wilson County this year.

She is co-president of Health Occupations Students of America, secretary of the Interact Club and a member of the Science National Honor Society, Theatre Club, Youth in Government, swim team and her local church. MTSU honors students with diverse accomplishments, and she has exceeded the expectations by earning regional swimming qualifications, a Rotary Youth Leadership Spotlight, an outstanding statesperson and an outstanding delegate award.

Bonner plans to pursue a degree in forensic science with a minor in anthropology. She is the daughter of Michelle and Bruce Bonner.

The Buchanan Fellowship program, named in honor of MTSU’s Nobel Prize-winning alumnus, Dr. James M. Buchanan and limited to 20 students each year, is the highest academic award given to an entering freshman at MTSU. Buchanan Fellows receive a host of special benefits, including a full tuition waiver for up to 16 hours guaranteed for four years, special seminars, priority registration, a book allowance, priority consideration for study abroad and more. To qualify for a Buchanan Fellowship, entering freshmen must have a 3.5 grade-point average and a minimum of 29 on the ACT. This year’s class had a median grade point average of 3.95 and an average score of 34 on the ACT.

“We are delighted with the breadth and quality of the candidates for the 2018 incoming Buchanan Fellowship class,” said John R. Vile, honors college dean. “This is one of the strongest entering classes since the prestigious scholarship program was initiated in 2006. We have significantly increased the interest of more and more of the brightest students across the country.”