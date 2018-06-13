Lebanon High School holds academic banquet

The Lebanon High School academic banquet was held April 3 in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Members of the class of 2018 with proven academic excellence were recognized for their achievements. Wilson Bank & Trust sponsored the banquet.
Pictured (from left) are Eli McDearman, Wilson County Board of Education members Gwynne Queener and Johnie Payton, Lebanon High School principal Scott Walters, Danielle Redmond, Shivam Desai and Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman.