Adult students may consider Vol State spring classes

The college encourages adults to consider taking college classes in the spring as a launch pad for the Tennessee Reconnect program, which begins next fall.

Tennessee Reconnect will provide tuition-free college classes for Tennessee adults who do not already have an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree and meet other eligibility requirements. Adults who want to get a head start on going back to college can take classes in the spring and apply for financial aid and scholarships that may reduce costs. The students may then be able to move into the tuition-free program next fall by filling out a Tennessee Reconnect application and following the other program requirements.

For more information about Tennessee Reconnect, including eligibility for adults and links to apply to the college, visit volstate.edu/reconnect.

Health sciences has a new class that will start in the spring called contemporary issues in health care. Fire science offer for the first time introduction to homeland security and disaster management.

Students who enjoy debate can register for the Vol State forensic program. It’s an intercollegiate competitive travel team for individual events and parliamentary debate. It includes an on-campus, non-traveling parliamentary debate team, as well. Interested students should contact karen.johnson@volstate.edu.

Vol State offers day, evening and Saturday classes in a variety of formats, including online courses. The spring semester starts Jan. 16. Course registration is open for all students. New and readmit students will need to apply first. The application process may be completed at volstate.edu/apply. Call 615-230-3688 for more information.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.