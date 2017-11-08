Walter J. Baird SGA helps Tennessee for Texas

Walter J. Baird Middle School’s student-government association teamed with the Tennessee for Texas organization to sent aid to the victims of recent hurricanes. The group’s water drive brought in 3,037 bottles of water that were shipped out to those in need of clean water.
Students pictured are Connor Hall, Ethan Haverstick, Nora Blevins, Bailey Hendrickson, David Aluya, Nadia Mean, Mason Tisdale, Ke’Jon Wood, Ethan Lowry, Hannah Die and Savannah Stubblefield. Advisers are Morgan Lee, Hannah Petty and Katie Denney.