Tennessee State Museum schedules free themed day for homeschooled families

The theme of the day is “citizenship,” and special programs will center on the theme.

As part of naming a special day for homeschoolers, the museum will clear its calendar and reserve museum programs only for homeschoolers. Also, two state capitol tour times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will also be reserved for homeschoolers.

Some of the programs, according to Rachel McCreery, coordinator for the day, will include:

• a citizenship quiz station where students can test their knowledge of American law by answering the same question immigrants have to on the citizenship test.

• a “Notable Tennessean Citizen” station where students can learn about famous Tennesseans.

• a first-person interpretation by characters in costume representing historic Tennesseans.

• hands-on activities.

There is no charge for participation. Parking is only available in paid lots downtown.

Learn more about the various programs and resources the State Museum offers at tnmuseum.org.

The Tennessee State Museum was established by law in 1937 “to bring together the various collections of articles, specimens and relics now owned by the state under one divisional head” and “to provide for a transfer of exhibits wherever they may be.”

The Tennessee State Museum is currently housed in the James K. Polk building in downtown Nashville, where it has been for nearly 35 years. Gov. Bill Haslam proposed, and the Tennessee General Assembly approved, $120 million in a prior budget to build a new home for the Tennessee State Museum on the Bicentennial Mall to maximize the state’s rich history by creating a state-of-the-art educational asset and tourist attraction for the state. The governor also announced $40 million would be raised in private funds for the project.

A 140,000-square-foot facility is under construction on the northwest corner of the Bicentennial Mall at the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Jefferson Street to tell Tennessee’s story in a way that the museum is unable to do in its current and outdated location by showcasing one-of-a-kind artifacts, art and historical documents in an interactive and engaging way.