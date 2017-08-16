Comcast awards scholarship to Mt. Juliet senior

The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, recognizes the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

Among the group was Stephen Warner at Mt. Juliet High School.

“We are pleased to recognize this year’s Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners and their commitment to academic excellence and community service,” said Doug Guthrie, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President. “Today, we celebrate their achievements and we support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Comcast, joined by local community partners and elected officials, recognized the students at a special event June 4 at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The 18 recipients each received $1,000 scholarships.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

This year, the program will award more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students across the country to help them pursue higher education.