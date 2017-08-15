​Hayes named Tennessee’s Perfect Cheerleader

Now, entering her sixth season of all-star cheer at Premier Athletics in Gallatin, Hayes will compete on a small coed level 5 worlds team that will finish the season in Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort/ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Cheerleading Worlds.

Hayes’ team is fresh off a season that saw it capture a fifth-place finish in the world in May, and it is ready to start its new season with hopes of building off that success. Off the mat, she is just as busy. She completed a stint as a Rebel Athletic Model and continues to do promotion work for many other cheer companies, including Stunt Stand, Cheer Channel, Cheer Fit, Spirit Box and Varsity Athletic Fashions.

She has also graced the pages of Inside Cheer magazine, the Cheerleader magazine and Everything Cheer magazine. Hayes, a Mt. Juliet native, can trace her roots back nine generations. The Hayes family has called Mt. Juliet home since 1952, while her mother’s side was rooted in the area now called Mt. Juliet since 1802. She is the ninth generation to still live in Mt. Juliet.

Hayes is in the seventh grade at Mt. Juliet Middle School and will graduate from Mt. Juliet High School in 2023, joining her parents and grandparents who also graduated there.