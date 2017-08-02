School news

Troy University

TROY, Ala. – Mason Earls, of Mt. Juliet, completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the fall semester.

The fall semester for the Troy campus starts Aug. 16.

McCauley graduates from SUNY Delhi

DELHI, N.Y. – Thomas McCauley, of Lebanon, graduated in May from the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi with an associate’s degree in nursing.

Wilson County residents receive University of Tennessee at Martin awards

MARTIN – Three Wilson County residents received awards from the University of Tennessee at Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences during a ceremony April 25.

Gina Beckman, of Mt. Juliet, received the silver park outstanding senior in parks and recreation administration award. She also received the outstanding natural resources management student award during UT Martin’s annual honors day celebration April 9.

Hunter Palmer, of Mt. Juliet, received an outstanding first semester college student in agriculture award for his grade-point average during the fall 2016 semester.

Miranda Carlton, of Lebanon, received the outstanding wildlife and fisheries student award.

Three residents inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Three Wilson County residents recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Katherine Porter, of Lebanon, was initiated at Tennessee Technological University. Kerensa James, of Lebanon, was initiated at Tennessee State University. Tara Burton, of Lebanon, was initiated at Tennessee State University.

The residents are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

McDaniel accepted to Tennessee Wesleyan University

ATHENS – Tennessee Wesleyan University accepted Katie McDaniel, of Mt. Juliet, for the upcoming academic year.

McDaniel is a current student at Mt. Juliet High School.

Several local students make East Tennessee State University spring dean’s list

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University recently announced students who attained a grade-point average that qualified them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the spring semester.

From Lebanon, the list included Misty Castro, Caleb Cox, Leslie Johnson, Vannasith Souksavong, Zachary Vaden and Bailer Winfree.

From Mt. Juliet, the list included Caitlin Bender, Jacob Businda, Leslea Cole, Cody Cornelius, Delaney Dunlap, Andrew Fuqua, Autumn Glass, Xavier Grisham, Ashton Hester, Alecia Murcia-Billings, Eunice Obeng, Taylor Petty, Brittany Stroud and Garrett Zickgraf.

From Watertown, the list included Megan Illenberg and Megan Todd.

To receive the honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Three local students graduate from UT Martin

MARTIN – Three Wilson County residents were among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement May 6 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus.

Students who received undergraduate degrees were Robert Andrew Erie, of Lebanon; Gina Faye Beckman, of Mt. Juliet; and Mckenzie Leah Winecoff, of Mt. Juliet.

Four local students make Samford University dean’s list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four Wilson County students were added to Samford University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list included Rachel A. Williams, of Lebanon; Ryan M. Owen, of Mt. Juliet; Bonny S. Baker, of Mt. Juliet; and Hailey A. Keehan, of Mt. Juliet.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

UT Martin names local students to spring semester chancellor’s honor roll

MARTIN – The academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin were honored with publication of the spring chancellor’s honor rolls.

Robert A. Erie, of Lebanon, received highest honors. From Mt. Juliet, Gina F. Beckman received highest honors; Loren S. Campbell received high honors; Jennifer L. Greene received high honors; Tyler J. Hayzlett received high honors; Hunter L. Palmer received highest honors; Kevin A. Robertson received honors; Savannah R. Stanley received honors; Erin A. Walsh received highest honors and Mckenzie L. Winecoff received high honors.

In addition, chancellor’s honor roll honorees with ties to Wilson County included Michael P. Singer, of Hermitage with highest honors; William M. Singer, of Hermitage with highest honors; Shelby S. Jacobs-Johnston, of Martin, with honors; Ashley K. Shores, of Martin, with high honors; and Kendall A. Spray, of Nashville, with highest honors.

To be eligible for chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors at 3.2 through 3.49, high honors at 3.5 through 3.79 or highest honors at 3.8 through 4.0.

Several local students make University of Alabama dean, president’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 11,101 students, including several from Wilson County, enrolled during the 2017 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

Students from Wilson County named to the president’s list included Donna C. Pate, of Hermitage; Yvonne F. Russell, of Hermitage; Rebecca Lynn Mueller, of Lebanon; Samuel Grant Shallenberger, of Lebanon; Bailey A. Bowling, of Mt. Juliet; Ashley Nicole Wall, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Nicole Dutch, of Mt. Juliet; Logan Matthew Brooks, of Old Hickory; and Chandler M. Seal, of Old Hickory.

Students from Wilson County named to the dean’s list included William David Bright, of Hermitage; Emily T. Brown, of Lascassas; Camry T. Gregory, of Lebanon; Sydney Kameron Lang, of Lebanon; and Anna Elizabeth Reding, of Old Hickory.