Car show to benefit Lebanon High band

Top 50 awards will be presented, as well as awards for Best of Show, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Rat Rod, Best Motorcycle, club participation and longest distance driven.

O’Reilly Auto Parts is donating trophies for the event.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon, and the registration fee is $20. All proceeds go toward the Lebanon High School band.

Band camp for the 2017-18 school year began Monday, and more than 140 students are working on a new field show for two weeks.

For more information about the event, contact Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-499-8192.