State parks to help student volunteers on Tennessee Promise Saturday

“Tennessee Promise Saturday is a way for our parks to connect students to the outdoor opportunities available here in Tennessee while supporting their academic goals,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “This partnership highlights two of the greatest things about Tennessee, accessibility to higher-education and our nationally recognized state parks system.”

The Cedars of Lebanon Tennessee Promise workday will be June 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants will meet in the parking lot in front of the nature center. Volunteers should wear pants, closed-toed shoes and clothing they do not mind getting dirty. Participants should also bring sunscreen, bug spray and water.

There will be a variety of tasks, including light maintenance, painting, landscaping, trail work or painting. Anyone with questions or more information may contact Zach Tinkle at 615-443-2769 or zach.tinkle@tn.gov.

All 56 Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer events, which include litter cleanups, trail maintenance, invasive plant removal, summer event assistance, and more. Projects are intended to beautify Tennessee’s parks, as well as provide meaningful outdoor experiences for volunteers. Tennessee Promise mentors and the general public are invited to volunteer on June 24, as well.

The Tennessee Promise, part of Governor Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiatives to increase the number of Tennesseans with a post-secondary credential to 55 percent by 2025, provides tuition-free community and technical college to recent high school graduates. All Tennessee Promise students using the program this fall are required to complete eight hours of community service by July 1.

For a current list of all Tennessee Promise Saturday events, visit tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/tn-promise-saturday/#/?holiday=tn-promise-Saturday. To register as a volunteer, visit stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tn_promise_saturday_june_2017_rsvp.