School board OKs field trip fees increase for bus drivers

The change increases the amount charged to schools for athletic and field trips to make the payment for bus drivers closer to their regular pay. Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright said drivers currently receive $10 per hour for any trips beyond their contracted work or regular morning and bus routes.

Mickey Hall, Wilson County Schools deputy director, said the recommendation rose from conversations with bus drivers. He said the $20 figure came from making slight adjustment to the average pay for district drivers, which is $16 per hour.

Board member Bill Robinson amended Wright’s recommendation Monday of an increase to drivers’ pay to $20 an hour in favor of a smaller increase to $15 an hour after he cited concerns for the impact to smaller athletic programs last week.

“This is going to be a hammer lick to some of these programs,” Robinson said last week, adding he felt the change would not be worth the impact on athletic programs.

“I don’t think this is a part of the issue and I don’t think this is a part of the fix. I hate to have to burden these athletic programs with this because some of these programs don’t take in anything and have to be supported by the bigger programs,” he said.

Hall reiterated the charge would not only apply to athletic clubs and said the recommendation stemmed from conversations with bus drivers, which started earlier this year. He shared input from veteran Wilson County bus drivers during April’s board meeting.

Issues raised surrounding the district’s bus driver shortage included the split-shift format that drivers adhere to, along with a lack of respect from students and parents, inconsistency in handling reports of incidents and driver pay.

The district also gave an update to the report cards delay.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said in an email to parents May 20 the state vendor responsible for picking up the completed tests arrived several days later than scheduled despite the system meeting its required deadlines.

Johnson said the raw scores were originally scheduled to arrive May 16 in Wilson County. She said TN Ready scores returned to the district Friday afternoon.

“While we had hoped to verify those scores, bring them into our system and calculate the final averages in time for report cards to be released [Tuesday], the process is taking a bit longer than expected. For that reason, we've decided to post report cards in stages,” Johnson said.

Report cards for children in Kindergarten through second grade will post to Skyward on Wednesday, according to Johnson. Paper copies of report cards for those students will be available after Thursday at schools during normal business hours.

Report cards for students in third through 12th grades will post to Skyward on Monday, June 12, and a paper copy will be available at schools after Tuesday, June 13.

Four schools currently under construction will have their pick up locations for paper copies of report cards changed to the following: Watertown High School for Tuckers Crossroads School and Watertown Elementary School; M.A.P. Academy for Southside Elementary School; and Wilson Central High School for Gladeville Elementary School.