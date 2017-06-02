Report highlights class of 2017 accomplishments

Mt. Juliet High School led the way with 487 graduates, followed by Wilson Central High School with 437, Lebanon High School with 376 and Watertown High School with 102.

The Wilson County Adult High School will graduate 131 students June 9 at 6 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ. Tennessee Virtual Online Learning School had eight graduates.

The 2017 class also featured 313 Tennessee Scholars, 607 Tennessee Lottery scholarship recipients and 13 Advanced Placement scholars.

Seniors received $49.9 million in scholarship offers and accepted $21.5 million in scholarships.

Wilson Central valedictorian Matthew Everett led the class valedictorians with a 4.72 grade-point average, followed by Mt. Juliet’s Woojin Choi with 4.70, Lebanon’s Gavin Duvall with 4.65, Watertown’s Bo Whitlock with 4.37 and TVOLS’ Kaylee Windham with 4.37.

Mt. Juliet’s Ryan Sheehy led the class salutatorians with a 4.627 GPA, followed by Wilson Central’s co-salutatorians Cole Booth and Baylee Webb with 4.621, Lebanon’s Anne-Marie Wilson with 4.5, Watertown’s Kannan Akins with 4.3 and TVOLS’ Isabelle Osburn with 3.6.

More than 60 seniors declared for military service, while students will continue their education at 158 different higher learning institutions.

Wilson Central’s Callie Harrell and Kayla Ward had perfect attendance for their senior year, while Lebanon’s Caitlyn Glover and Veronica Webb, Mt. Juliet’s Leonardo Reyna-Benitez, Watertown’s Hope Carter and Wilson Central’s Colton Dowell, Karen Le and Katherine Massey had perfect attendance throughout high school.