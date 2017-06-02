logo

Miss Wildcat Pageant upcoming in June

Staff Reports • Today at 3:37 PM

The 2017 Miss Wildcat Pageant will be June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. 

It’s a fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project. 

There will be a humanitarian queen in each category for the most toys collected. The pageant has no age limit and is open to all states. 

For more information and an entry form, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.

