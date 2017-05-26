Lawmakers honor top Wilson County students

The annual luncheon, sponsored by D.T. McCall and Sons, included A.J. McCall, state legislators Sen. Mae Beavers, Rep. Mark Pody and Rep. Susan Lynn, along with Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, principals and Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty.

Students honored included Watertown valedictorian Paul Whitlock and salutatorian Kannan Akins, Friendship valedictorian Rebecca Pettross and salutatorian Parker Smith, Lebanon valedictorian Gavin Devall and salutatorian Anne-Marie Wilson, Wilson Central valedictorian Matthew Bryant and salutatorians Baylee Webb and Cole Booth, Mt. Juliet Christian valedictorian Emily Spence and salutatorian Nick Earhart, Heritage Christian valedictorian Andrew Franklin and salutatorian Abigail Shores and Mt. Juliet High School valedictorian Woojin Choi and salutatorian Ryan Sheehy.

Each of the 15 students was honored with a resolution during the 109th General Assembly to commemorate their academic accomplishments.