Davenport retires from Walter J. Baird

“I’ve worked for a great school, great school system and great kids,” Davenport said. “It’s bittersweet because I don’t want to leave, but it’s time.”

Refreshments were served at the event, and a slideshow was presented with photos of former band students and Davenport through the years. Among the photos was one of Davenport in sixth grade with a saxophone.

Members of the Walter J. Baird band performed for Davenport during the reception.

“I will never forget this,” Davenport said.

Davenport started working at Walter J. Baird when the school opened in 1974, and prior to that, he worked at Lebanon Junior High School. In total, he taught for 46 years in Lebanon.

Davenport said he has seen many changes throughout the years. In his earlier years, he taught eighth grade science and social studies in addition to band.

“At one time, I was teaching six band classes a day, because we had that many students,” Davenport said. “When Winfree Bryant opened, they took half of our students, and then I started teaching three band classes and three general music classes.”

Through the years he has taught many students, and some of those students kept with music and ended up going on to be band directors.

Davenport said he was humbled by the reception ceremony Wednesday.

“All of these wonderful people appreciate music so much,” Davenport said. “I have a lot of good memories here — great memories.”