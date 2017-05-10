Cumberland University holds 175th commencement

An estimated 4,500 guests were in attendance for the nearly two-hour ceremony where a little rain and a little sunshine made an appearance. The ceremony was condensed because of the threat of rain, although it did not dampen the spirits of the graduates and their families.

This year, the honor of macebearer was given to Rick and Sally Heydel, son and daughter-in-law of longtime Cumberland trustee Bill Heydel, who died in 2016 and June Heydel, who died in 2015.

Deron Henry, a 1996 graduate of Cumberland University and student pastor of the First Family First Baptist Church in Columbia, gave the invocation.

Paul C. Stumb, president of Cumberland University; Robert McDonald, chairman of the board of trust; Natalie Inman, faculty senate chair; and Nytrellis Ross, president of the Student Government Association, all spoke words of gratitude and encouragement to the graduates. Ross recounted memorable moments of the last four years they have spent together.

A university proclamation was read in honor of McDonald, who has served two terms. McDonald and his wife, Susan, were surprised with the announcement of an endowed scholarship established in their names by the Cumberland board of trust. The Robert K. and Susan L. McDonald Endowed Scholarship will be awarded annually.

Other awards and recognitions given out at commencement included:

The President’s Award was given to David Gregory, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in history. He is a member of Phi Alpha Theta, History Honors Society and Pi Gamma Mu, the Social Science Honor Society. This year he received the History Associate of Wilson County Award, as well as the Raymond Cleveland Award in social science.

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Student Award was given to Nytrellis Ross, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and management. Ross has served in the Student Government Association for three years, and this year as president. He is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta – Freshman Honor Society and Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. As a member of the Cumberland University football team, Ross was a three-time Mid-South Conference Scholar-Athlete in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and two-time Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 2015 2016.

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Community Award was given to Gary and Tammye Whitaker. Their civic and charitable causes have boosted the Lebanon community and inspired others. Gary Whitaker received his degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He serves as executive vice president of Wilson Bank & Trust, where he has worked since 1996. Tammye Whitaker received a bachelor’s degree in science from Belmont College and a master’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University. She worked in the office of student affairs at Belmont University for 22 years, serving as the assistant dean of students prior to retirement. The Whitakers are involved at College Hills Church of Christ, serve on the board of Sherry’s Run and are graduates of Leadership Wilson. Gary Whitaker is currently a member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary; in the past he has served on various boards, including the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Adult Education and the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit. Tammye Whitaker has led various support groups for the Wilson County community and worked with the school system to provide information to students with disabilities on how to successfully transition from high school to college.

The President’s Award for Teaching Excellence was given to Mary Lewis Haley, a Cumberland alumnus and accounting and economics professor for more than 30 years. Her bachelor’s degree is from the University of Tennessee, and her master’s dergree, as well as doctoral degree, are from Middle Tennessee State University. She is a certified public accountant in the area of taxation, a certified management accountant, and she is certified in financial management. She holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Tennessee Society of Accounting Educators, the Institute of Management Accountants and the Association of Government Accountants. Haley has held leadership positions in the TSCPA. Currently, she is serving on the accounting education and career awareness committee of the TSCPA.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was given to Jonathan G. Franklin, a 1989 graduate of Cumberland University. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the Cumberland University Alumni Association and salutes the achievements of outstanding alumni whose personal lives, professional achievements and community service exemplify the objectives of the university. During his time at Cumberland, Franklin was an outstanding baseball player and was inducted into the Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. He is the owner and operator of Franklin Family Eye Care in Mt. Juliet.

The Rising Phoenix Award was given to Justin B. Bradford, a 2008 alumnus. The award recognizes alumni 35 years old or younger who display outstanding leadership qualities and have exceptional achievement early in their careers and in public service and volunteer activities. He is the digital media manager and producer with the Nashville Symphony, as well as host of Penalty Box Radio on ESPN 102.5 The Game. He is also the author of “Nashville Predators: The Making of Smashville.”

The Award of Excellence in Humanities, Education and the Arts was presented to Thomas William “Toby” Compton Jr., a 2011 graduate who received his master’s degree in public service management. After an impressive career in politics and state and local government, he is currently the president and CEO of the Greater Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.

The Award of Excellence in Nursing and Health Professions was presented to Jennifer Weatherspoon Quigley, a 2008 graduate. She currently works as a nurse practitioner with Healthy Kids LLC in Shelbyville. She was recognized as a Frist Global Health Leader in 2015.

The Award of Excellence in Science, Technology and Business was presented to John C. Pope, a 1996 graduate. A prominent local banker and past president of the Cumberland Alumni Association board of directors, Pope is currently vice president with Southern Bank of Tennessee.

