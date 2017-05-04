Wilson Central taps Shipman as new assistant principal

Shipman will fill a new position, which was created due to the large enrollment numbers at the high school. Wilson Central principal Travis Mayfield said he felt Shipman would be a positive addition to the school’s leadership.

“I think Ms. Shipman will be a great asset to Wilson Central. She will bring qualities and an educational background that will enhance an already strong group of assistant principals,” Mayfield said.

Shipman taught at Southside Elementary School before becoming an assistant principal at Mt. Juliet Elementary School this year.

Shipman will begin her duties in July.

Shipman’s hire is the second assistant principal announcement this week for Wilson County Schools, as the district announced Monday that Independence High School head basketball coach Greg Glass would fill an assistant principal position at Lebanon High School.

“Mr. Glass will bring a fresh perspective to Lebanon High School, as well as a background that is beneficial in working with students in a variety of capacities,” said Lebanon High School principal Scott Walters.