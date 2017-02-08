Mt. Juliet students make honor orchestra

The best instrumental music students from across Middle Tennessee audition for a select few spots in the honor bands and honor orchestras. This year, for the first time in Wilson County history, two string students were selected to be a part of the Mid-State Orchestra as string students at the high school level.

Joel de Leon, a senior violinist, and Coda Clouser, a freshman bassist, were selected from Mt. Juliet High School to participate in the honor group. They worked on music given to them ahead of time on their own, and then rehearsed for about nine hours with the group between Jan. 12-14.

They then performed a concert with their groups – a ninth- and 10th-grade string orchestra, and an 11th- and 12th-grade full orchestra – Jan. 14 at Blackman High School.

Both boys worked with world-renowned conductors on authentic string literature.

They were recognized Monday at the Wilson County Board of Education meeting.