Cumberland University releases fall dean’s list

The honor is reserved for students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on all classes attempted and is compiled at the conclusion of each academic semester.

Local students who made the dean’s list were Cody Lee Adams, an associate in business major from Lebanon; Alicia Nicole Allen, a psychology major from Lebanon; Holly Danielle Arredondo, an accounting major from Lebanon; Hailey Brooklynn Barrett, a associate in business major from Lebanon; James Kyle Beale, an associate in science major from Lebanon; Peyton Mckenzie Bell, an associate in business major from Lebanon; Kailey Samantha Bilbrey, an athletic training major from Lebanon; Taylor Layne Blankenship, an athletic training major from Lebanon; Rebecca Lynn Blom, an accounting major from Lebanon; Charles Samuel Booher, an associate in arts major from Lebanon; Jared Alexander Bowles, a psychology major from Lebanon; Megan Elizabeth Brewington, a nursing major from Lebanon; Ivy Nicole Brown, an associate in arts major from Lebanon; Emily Jo Carr, a associate in arts major from Lebanon; Ashley N. Cornwell, a child growth and learning major from Lebanon; Brea Danielle Craddock, an associate in science major from Lebanon; Brittany Nicole Crutcher, a special education major from Lebanon; Maxwell Coleman Davenport, an accounting major from Lebanon; Katlin DeAnne Eakes, a nursing major from Lebanon; Taylor Nicole Fiehweg, an associate in business major from Lebanon; Amanda Carolyn Franklin, a business administration major from Lebanon; Bailey Deshea Greer, a business administration major from Lebanon; Preston Scott Hickey, an information technology major from Lebanon; John Braden Holley, an associate in business major from Lebanon; Lukas Kase Hollis, an associate in science major from Lebanon; Dacia Horne, a nursing major from Lebanon; Lindsay Marie Huddleston, a nursing major from Lebanon; Samantha Kylia Hudson, a criminal justice and public administration major from Lebanon; Andrew Zimmerman Hunn, a Business Administration major from Lebanon; Stephanie Christine Hunn, an associate in business major from Lebanon; Lindsay Lee James, a nursing major from Lebanon; Hailey Anne Justice, an English major from Lebanon; Virginia Grace Kelley, an art and design major from Lebanon; Austin Heath Kemp, an English major from Lebanon; Alexis Ann Kopfler, a criminal justice and public administration major from Lebanon; Emily Layne Lewis, an English major from Lebanon; Danielle Love Manning, a biology major from Lebanon; Rebecca Lynn McCartney, a psychology major from Lebanon; Dusty Blake Meador, a business administration major from Lebanon; Joseph Austin Midgett, an athletic training major from Lebanon; Joseph Chandler Mulaski, an associate in arts major from Lebanon; Connie Faye Mullins, a nursing major from Lebanon; Alexandria Camille Newman-Dixon, a business administration major from Lebanon; Binh Ngo, an accounting major from Lebanon; Amanda Deborah Nugent, a psychology major from Lebanon; Karlie Deanne Odum, an art and design major from Lebanon; Caroline Emily Osier, a nursing major from Lebanon; Tiffany Sue Padgett, a business administration major from Lebanon; Kelsey Elizabeth Parker, a child growth and learning major from Lebanon; David Trenton Payne, an associate in science major from Lebanon; Chloe Jeribeth Pickren, a nursing major from Lebanon; Kyrie Elizabeth Pody, a nursing major from Lebanon; Dustin Lee Powell, an associate in arts major from Lebanon; Kenneth Reid Presley, a business administration major from Lebanon; Nicholas David Presley, an associate in arts major from Lebanon; Kaleb Myles Roberts, a criminal justice and public administration major from Lebanon; Bailey Joe Robinson, an associate in business major from Lebanon; Sarah Jean Rollins, an associate in arts major from Lebanon; Jordan Nicole Russ, a history major from Lebanon; Elizabeth Caroline Scott, a marketing major from Lebanon; Danna Mackenzie Sims, an English major from Lebanon; Howard Joseph Sobieszczyk, an associate in business major from Lebanon; James Andrew Stewart, a business administration major from Lebanon; Sarah Pauline Demaree Tiger, a History major from Lebanon; Huong Thu Ngoc Tran, an art and design major from Lebanon; Jennifer T. Truong, an accounting major from Lebanon; Tommie Dorsey Turner, a special education major from Lebanon; Olivia Shea Walker, an associate in arts in education major from Lebanon; Anna-Leah Warlick, a nursing major from Lebanon; Kristian Alexandra Watkins, a business administration major from Lebanon; Colton Chase Willits, an accounting major from Lebanon; Zachary Hunter Wilson, a nursing major from Lebanon; Joshua Steven Beauman, a criminal justice and public administration major from Mt. Juliet; Hannah Caroline Berry, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Brianna Nicole Bruce, an English major from Mt. Juliet; Christian Michael Collins, an associate in arts in criminal justice major from Mt. Juliet; Brittany Leanne Corley, a criminal justice and public administration major from Mt. Juliet; Jacob Ryan Davis, an English major from Mt. Juliet; Rickie Breanna Denson, an associate in business major from Mt. Juliet; Paige Kendall Derryberry, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Sara Elizabeth Drummond, a management major from Mt. Juliet; Danielle Ann Dubois, a nursing major from Mt. Juliet; Julia Celeste Friddell, a history major from Mt. Juliet; Matthew Kyle Fry, an associate in business major from Mt. Juliet; Brandon John Fuhrmann, a management major from Mt. Juliet; Delaney Elizabeth Gregory, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; McKenzie Rhea Harden, an associate in business major from Mt. Juliet; Rebekah Anne Huber, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Bailey Kittle, an English major from Mt. Juliet; Shelby Claymore Lahammer, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Ryan Hunter Locke, a health and human performance major from Mt. Juliet; Delia Joanna Loredo, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Kaia N McMillian, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Lena Christen Neal, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Carrie Catherine Ordiway, a history major from Mt. Juliet; Kristian Garret Shafer, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Brennan David Swindoll, a biochemistry major from Mt. Juliet; Louie J Viciconti, a biology major from Mt. Juliet; Jenny Ann Sumaling Zhang, a biochemistry major from Mt. Juliet; Haley H. Austin, a criminal justice and public administration major from Mt Juliet; Michaela M Postell, an athletic training major from Mt Juliet; MacKenzie Greer Allen, a special education major from Mt. Juliet; Daniel Philip Barr, a history major from Mt. Juliet; Joshua Nathaniel Bates, a business administration major from Mt. Juliet; Jordyn Hailea Blackwood, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Brianna Elaina Bloom, a psychology major from Mt. Juliet; Emma Katherine Brown, a theatre major from Mt. Juliet; Alecia Elizabeth Butorac, a special education major from Mt. Juliet; Ellison C Fox, a marketing major from Mt. Juliet; Maxwell Leonard Friddell, an undecided major from Mt. Juliet; Nicole Sarah Guffey, an accounting major from Mt. Juliet; Elizabeth Ann Henderson, an associate in Science major from Mt. Juliet; Zackary Marcus Jones, a health and human performance major from Mt. Juliet; Ronald Gerald Maniece, a criminal justice and public administration major from Mt. Juliet; Laura Ann McClendon, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Morgan Aleyna Rogers, an information technology major from Mt. Juliet; Jamie Lee Schmitt, an associate in arts major from Mt. Juliet; Natalee Faith Scott, an associate in science major from Mt. Juliet; Michael Alexander Smiley, a criminal justice and public administration major from Mt. Juliet; Lily Marie Vacas, a forensic and criminal justice science major from Mt. Juliet; Marc Samuel Ebersberger, an associate in science major from Mt. Juliet; Sarah Marie Cloar Tibbs, a biology major from Mt. Juliet; Mary Rose Cable, an associate in business major from Watertown; Morgan Denise Gartner, a nursing major from Watertown; Emily Elaine Hall, a nursing major from Watertown; Robert Steven Hollis, a business administration major from Watertown; Virginia Sue Lea, a management major from Watertown; Tucker Ray Vaught, a nursing major from Watertown; and Amber Nicole Winfree, a business administration major from Watertown.