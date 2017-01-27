Byars Dowdy seeks Roar Run sponsors

Faculty and staff enjoyed a dress-up day last week to reveal this year’s event theme, which will be ’70s disco.

The Roar Run will be April 22 at Byars Dowdy Elementary School at 904 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon. The one-mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K will follow at 8:30 a.m.

“The school motto this year is ‘dream big, work hard,’ and that’s what Roar Run organizers are doing,” said Mary Spann. “Each year, we try to make the event better, and this year is no exception. We are very excited about our disco theme, but we are really excited about the addition of a Spring Disco Fest that will follow the 5K. This will be carnival-type event with lots of activities for everyone, including a silent auction, food and various retail vendors, inflatables, games, a disco area, etc.”

Another element the school is excited about is offering free registration for the one-mile fun run or the 5K to all Byars Dowdy students.

“Of course, this is does cost money so business sponsors are currently being asked to help offset this cost and make it possible for students,” Spann said.

A business or group of individuals can sponsor a class for $250. By sponsoring that class, those students can participate for free, and every child in that classroom gets an event T-shirt.

“The main goal of the Roar Run is getting children active,” Spann said. “We do not want our students not participating because it causes a financial burden on their family.”

Spann said Byars Dowdy wants the Roar Run to help all children see that physical activity can be fun while building a sense of community. The event is open to everyone - not just Byars Dowdy families.

“We want everyone to come out, even if it’s just cheering on the participants,” Spann said.

Anyone interested in becoming a Roar Run sponsor may contact the school at 615-444-6651 or email Amanda Smith at amanda.smith@lssd.org