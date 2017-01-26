Southside students celebrate 100th day

“The 100th Day of School may not be a commonly celebrated day among most of us, but when you are an elementary student, it’s a very important day. It means you are 100 days smarter,” said Angie Pulley with Southside Elementary.

Kindergartners chose to involve the school principals Frank Tittle and Richard Smallwood in the fun by giving them gifts to represent 100. Tittle received a tie with 100 buttons attached, while Mr. Smallwood received a hat with 100 buttons.

The second graders chose to benefit a local charity, New Leash on Life, with their 100th Day Project by collecting 100 cans of dog and cat food for the animals. New Leash on Life received the donations Thursday from the students.

These students also sported “100” sunglasses to enjoy the day.

Candace Reed’s ESL classes celebrated the day by imagining some 100 questions, such as, “If I had $100…I can eat 100…I can do 100...”

Many schools across the nation celebrate the 100th day of school with exercises in counting, measuring, patterning and other projects.