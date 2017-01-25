School News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, recently announced dean’s list students for the fall semester.

Ava Jean Belew, of Mt. Juliet, and a member of the class of 2019, was among students who made the dean’s list. Belew currently holds a 4.0 grade-point average at Wofford College.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,650 undergraduates.

Garner graduates from Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Austin Garner, of Mt. Juliet, was one of more than 400 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University’s commencement exercises Dec. 17.

Garner received a bachelor’s of science degree in exercise science.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and College of Sciences.

University president Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.

Heeringa named to dean’s list at Baylor University

WACO, Texas – More than 3,900 Baylor University students, including one Mt. Juliet resident, were recently named to the dean’s academic honor roll for the fall semester.

Rachel Elizabeth Heeringa, a student in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, was named to the dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The university provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship.

Sligh named to University of the South dean’s list

SEWANEE – Isaac Montgomery Sligh, of Mt. Juliet was named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the fall term.

To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.

Sligh is the son of Kimberly and Charles L. Sligh.

The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, comprises a nationally recognized College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. Located on 13,000 acres on Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau, Sewanee enrolls 1,720 undergraduates and about 80 seminarians.

Local students named to Harding University dean’s list

SEARCY, Ark. – More than 1,400 students, including several from Wilson County, were included on the Harding University dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall semester.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list were Abby Loring, a broadcast journalism major, of Lebanon; Alydia Partlow, a nursing major, of Mt. Juliet; Anna Petree, a management major, of Mt. Juliet; Collin Lanier, an accounting major, of Old Hickory; Jacob Haskins, a management major, of Lebanon; Natalie Arnold, an elementary education major, of Mt. Juliet; Sydney Mann, a drama and speech education major, of Mt. Juliet; and William Humphrey, an international studies and Spanish major, of Hermitage.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Marty Spears, university provost, to honor those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.

Local students named to Maryville College’s dean’s list

MARYVILLE – Maryville College recently recognized Wilson County students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

Zachary Bible and Jordan McCullough, both of Lebanon, and Danielle O’Brien, Candace Whitman and Eddie Small, all of Mt. Juliet, were named to the dean’s list.

Qualification for the dean’s list includes a grade-point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken with no grade below a “C.” Only full-time students are considered for the dean’s list.

The spring semester will begin Feb. 1. Commencement exercises are scheduled for May 21.

Maryville College is situated in Maryville, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Knoxville. Founded in 1819, it is the 12th oldest institution of higher learning in the South and maintains an affiliation with the Presbyterian Church.

Norwood graduates from Maryville College

MARYVILLE – Ashley Norwood, of Lebanon, completed requirements for a bachelor of music degree and graduated cum laude from Maryville College in December.

Norwood, a graduate of Hume Fogg Academic High School, majored in music education with teacher licensure while at the college.

Maryville College is situated in Maryville, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Knoxville. Founded in 1819, it is the 12th oldest institution of higher learning in the South and maintains an affiliation with the Presbyterian Church.

Two local students named to dean’s list at Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two Wilson County residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Samford University.

Ryan M. Owen, of Mt. Juliet, and Rachel A. Williams, of Lebanon, were each named to the dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Samford University is Alabama’s top-ranked private university and one of the nation’s top Christian universities.

Wehby named to University of Dayton’s fall dean’s list

DAYTON, Ohio – Mt. Juliet resident Christine Wehby earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s fall dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, it focuses on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service.

Two Mt. Juliet students named to dean’s list at Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. – Two Mt. Juliet students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College.

Emily Paddon and Kristin Paddon were named to the dean’s list.

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

– Staff Reports