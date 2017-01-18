Farm Credit announces scholarship program for students pursuing agriculture-related degrees

More than 60 scholarships valued at $1,000 each will be awarded through the organization’s customer agricultural scholarship program, which is available to Farm Credit customers, their children or grandchildren.

“Scholarships are a way for us to demonstrate our commitment to help prepare and develop future leaders in agriculture. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, we want to make sure that the next generation of leaders is at the forefront of the industry, and grows with it,” said Hilary Luckett, a country home loan specialist in Lebanon.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic record, leadership qualities, community involvement and an essay on the applicant’s passion for agriculture. Applications must be submitted online at e-farmcredit.com/scholarships by Jan. 31.

In addition to the customer agricultural scholarship program, the ag lender recently launched a new college leaders scholarship Program, a two year program that includes scholastic support as well as travel and educational experiences. Farm Credit also partners with universities and other youth development organizations such as Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences and Ag Future of America to offer scholastic support.

Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative, and has served the credit needs of farmers and rural residents across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for a century. Backed by the strength of more than 100,000 customer-members and $22 billion in assets, Farm Credit Mid-America provides loans for real estate, operating, equipment, housing and related services such as crop insurance, and vehicle, equipment and building leases.

For more information, call 800-444-FARM or visit e-farmcredit.com.