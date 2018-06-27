Thumbs of the Week: Wilson County Fair to get new rides

Thumbs up to all who participated in the Tennessee Senior Olympics. More than 40 Wilson County seniors took part in the Tennessee Senior Olympics this week and last week in Williamson County. From track and field, to pickleball, racquetball, volleyball and swimming, the athletes 50 years old and older vied for state titles and a chance to compete in the national games.

Thumbs up to Voodoo Smokehouse for submitting a custom burger to a national burger competition.Voodoo Smokehouse at 104 N. Maple St. held its grand opening in April, and just a month later announced it would participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project, a nationwide initiative that challenges chefs to make a “blended burger” by blending ground meat with finely chopped mushrooms to create a delicious, healthier and more sustainable burger. Chef Chad Browning at Voodoo Smokehouse chose to feature the Caribbean Porkbello, an 8-ounce smoked pork and Portobello patty topped with Queso de Papa cheese, Voodoo sauce, cilantro pepper slaw, mango salsa and a cilantro lime aioli on a Brioche bun. The burger will be available at the restaurant through July 31. To vote for the local burger, visit jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject.

Thumbs up to Pickett Chapel volunteers for pitching in to clean up the grounds around the historic church Saturday. About 30 people joined the workday to pick up bricks, clean out the flower bed, weed the grounds and generally get things in order around the chapel. The 191-year-old building is a focal point of African-American history in Wilson County and has been a labor of love for the Wilson County Black History Committee for about 10 years. New front doors were recently placed on the building after the entranceway was restored to the earlier period style. Other completed restoration efforts included roof repairs, a proper drainage system with period-specific gutters, demolition of the annex and other structural repairs.