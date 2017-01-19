Thumbs of the Week: King’s legacy lives on locally

Thumbs up to Nancy Turner and Minnie Harlan, two longtime volunteers with local senior center Cedar Seniors, who were honored last Friday by both Cedar Seniors and Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash for their years of service to the center. Ash presented Turner and Harlan with a proclamation, the first official proclamation he has delivered as mayor of Lebanon. Ash was elected to the office in November 2016 and sworn in as mayor in December. Jan. 13, 2017 was proclaimed as Nancy Turner and Minnie Harlan Day in Lebanon.

Thumbs up to Jenny Bennett, who previously worked for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s home office, who was named the new tourism director for Wilson County on Tuesday. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto made the announcement at a Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting. Bennett, an alumna of Cumberland University, has been a Wilson County resident for the past 15 years. Hutto said the process of finding the right candidates for the job took about four or five months. Bennett’s first official day on the job will be Jan. 30, Hutto said. For the first few weeks as tourism director, Bennett said she plans to network and become more familiar with different parts of the county. Members of the committee and Hutto both told Bennett that they, and other county officials, would be available to help if ever needed. Bennett’s office will be at the Wilson County Courthouse Annex building for the time being, however officials are looking into the possibility of a new location for the tourism office.

Thumbs up to Vonte Bates, who was crowned coming home king at Watertown High School between games of last Friday’s basketball double header against Trousdale County.

Thumbs up to Jay Hinesley, who was named Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon’s new chief executive officer effective Feb. 13. Hinesley has more than a decade of hospital leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital, a 125-bed facility in Anniston, Ala., for the last two years. There, he added elective angioplasty to the hospital’s cardiology services, increased physician and employee satisfaction and grew the number of physicians on the medical staff, among many other accomplishments. He was also named one of Calhoun County’s 20 most influential business leaders. He was previously CEO of Cherokee Medical Center, a 60-bed hospital in Centre, Ala.