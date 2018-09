Death Notices for Aug. 30, 2018

Mr. D’Lando, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Marie Swearingen Drenthe

Mrs. Drenthe, 63, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, Aug. 4.

Memorial services will be Sunday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kenneth Ray Taylor

Mr. Taylor, 81, of Old Hickory, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Dickson. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice.