Death Notices for July 3, 2018

Mrs. Gray, 74, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Covenant Fellowship Church of the Nazarene at 101 Faulkner Lane in Mt. Juliet. Interment will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Steven ‘Steve’ Kossa

Mr. Kossa, 43, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

Celebration of life services will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Monday from 4-8 p.m. and will be Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

David Langford

Mr. Langford, 63, died Saturday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in LaGuardo Cemetery.

Lawrence Edward ‘Larry’ Shanks

Mr. Shanks, 91, of Mt. Juliet, died June 28.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Providence United Methodist Church at 2293 S. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence United Methodist Church outreach ministries. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Susie Bell Tramel

Mrs. Tramel, 90, of the Norene community, died Friday at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Visitation was Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and Monday 2-4 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were Monday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery in Norene.