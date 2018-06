Mr. West, 53, of Brentwood, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship at 755 N. Greenhill Road in Mt. Juliet. Burial will be Friday at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.